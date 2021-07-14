Head to Head Review: Pharma-Bio Serv (PBSV) & The Competition

Pharma-Bio Serv (NYSE: PBSV) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Pharma-Bio Serv to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.2% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Pharma-Bio Serv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Pharma-Bio Serv has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharma-Bio Serv’s rivals have a beta of 2.35, suggesting that their average share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pharma-Bio Serv and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pharma-Bio Serv $21.56 million $2.05 million 13.00 Pharma-Bio Serv Competitors $1.66 billion $99.22 million 44.21

Pharma-Bio Serv’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pharma-Bio Serv. Pharma-Bio Serv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Pharma-Bio Serv and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharma-Bio Serv 6.45% 6.10% 4.55% Pharma-Bio Serv Competitors -41.84% -18.92% -7.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pharma-Bio Serv and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharma-Bio Serv 0 0 0 0 N/A Pharma-Bio Serv Competitors 154 612 879 19 2.46

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 11.39%. Given Pharma-Bio Serv’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pharma-Bio Serv has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Pharma-Bio Serv rivals beat Pharma-Bio Serv on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil. The company's technical consulting services comprise regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support. Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

