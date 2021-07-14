Head-To-Head Survey: DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) versus Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT)

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) and DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Volt Information Sciences and DLH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A DLH 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volt Information Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.38%. DLH has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.25%. Given DLH’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DLH is more favorable than Volt Information Sciences.

Risk and Volatility

Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DLH has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Volt Information Sciences and DLH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volt Information Sciences $822.05 million 0.13 -$33.59 million ($0.65) -7.37 DLH $209.18 million 0.64 $7.11 million $0.59 18.12

DLH has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Volt Information Sciences. Volt Information Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DLH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Volt Information Sciences and DLH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volt Information Sciences -2.14% 4.79% 0.61% DLH 3.55% 15.51% 4.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of Volt Information Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of DLH shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Volt Information Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of DLH shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DLH beats Volt Information Sciences on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Orange, California.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services. In addition, it offers public health and life sciences services, such as clinical trials, epidemiology studies, and disease prevention; and health promotion to underserved and hard to reach at-risk communities through development of strategic communication campaigns, research on emerging trends, health informatics analyses, and application of best practices. The company offers its services to government agencies and other government clients. The company was formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc. and changed its name to DLH Holdings Corp. in June 2012. DLH Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

