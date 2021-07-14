Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 259,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 109,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSAQ opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $14.66.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

