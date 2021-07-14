Helex (HLX) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Helex has a total market cap of $8,232.61 and $4,726.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Helex has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Helex Profile

Helex is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helex is helex.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

Helex Coin Trading

