HempCoin Trading 18.8% Lower This Week (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $2,993.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HempCoin has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,489.16 or 1.00000302 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00035017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007132 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00009248 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00053961 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000866 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000111 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,660,368 coins and its circulating supply is 262,525,218 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.