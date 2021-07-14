Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the June 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HENOY traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $25.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,328. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $29.93.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.5442 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.