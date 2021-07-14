Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,522 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Proofpoint by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,176,000 after buying an additional 2,705,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,388,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 29.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,453,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,886,000 after buying an additional 334,340 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 24.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,384,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,101,000 after purchasing an additional 273,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 51.5% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 685,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,818,000 after purchasing an additional 233,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

Proofpoint stock opened at $173.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Proofpoint, Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $174.61.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

