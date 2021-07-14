Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New $993,000 Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.7% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $60.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.57. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AZN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

