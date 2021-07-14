Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 228,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,701,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,746,000 after buying an additional 1,914,518 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,901,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,952,000 after buying an additional 1,016,177 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 535,863 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 195.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 534,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 247.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 746,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 531,060 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLX. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $765.66 million, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 3.43.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

