Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.8% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $97,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.68, for a total transaction of $828,720.72. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $248.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.62. The firm has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

