Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 1,157.9% during the first quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 27,709 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 372.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after buying an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 108.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,883,000 after buying an additional 335,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $398.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $388.82.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.95.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

