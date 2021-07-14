Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,204 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,684.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 239,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after acquiring an additional 225,699 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after acquiring an additional 89,348 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 826,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,725,000 after buying an additional 64,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,451,000 after buying an additional 57,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $75.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.57.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

