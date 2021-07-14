Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in TELUS by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,812,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,312,000 after purchasing an additional 236,281 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in TELUS by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,637,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $352,612,000 after buying an additional 1,669,481 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in TELUS by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 82,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TELUS in the 1st quarter worth $44,237,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TU opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.34.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. Analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.2594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.23%.

TU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC increased their price target on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

