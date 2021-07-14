Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Stock Position Raised by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,707 shares during the quarter. Heritage-Crystal Clean accounts for about 5.2% of Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $23,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCCI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $783,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCCI has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

HCCI traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,111. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $683.41 million, a PE ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $34.91.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

