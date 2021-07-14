Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.520-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-$670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.67 million.

MLHR stock opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. Herman Miller has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

MLHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.