Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.84 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will post $61.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $74.05 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted sales of $17.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 254.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $270.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $250.71 million to $299.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $398.22 million, with estimates ranging from $364.81 million to $469.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 108.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,289.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $102,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,850 shares of company stock worth $404,806 in the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 40.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 174,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 353,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,584. The company has a market cap of $393.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

