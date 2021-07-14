Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Update

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,900 shares, a growth of 587.8% from the June 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HXGBY opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.45. Hexagon AB has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $1.5403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.51. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HXGBY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

