Highside Global Management LLC Has $12.36 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Highside Global Management LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 40.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 5.0% of Highside Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Highside Global Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $12,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 93.8% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 185.2% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $183.26. 246,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,088,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $113.37 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

