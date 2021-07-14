Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 13,994 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 19,539 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,391,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HI opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.77.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $722.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

