Hilltop Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 99.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,420,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000.

BATS:IYT traded down $2.45 on Wednesday, reaching $256.17. The stock had a trading volume of 189,943 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.31. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

