Hilltop Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 34.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $4.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.63. 535,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,088,840. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.90 and a 1 year high of $358.79. The stock has a market cap of $985.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,951.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $20,380,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,278,170 shares of company stock worth $742,928,478 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

