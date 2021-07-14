Hilltop Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.77. 207,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,863,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.60. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $242.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.56.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, CFO Rajat Taneja sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $227,001.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,347 shares of company stock worth $28,363,502. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.