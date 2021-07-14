Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Short Interest Update

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the June 15th total of 158,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HMLP shares. boosted their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Höegh LNG Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

HMLP remained flat at $$17.75 on Wednesday. 1,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,927. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $591.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.21. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 57.73% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMLP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 97,781 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 78.6% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

