Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.82. The firm has a market cap of $214.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.14. Hookipa Pharma has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 237.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hookipa Pharma news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 328,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $3,811,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter worth $152,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter worth $9,149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 24,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

