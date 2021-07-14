Howard D. Elias Sells 41,571 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) insider Howard D. Elias sold 41,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $4,224,445.02.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $93.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.82. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.08 and a 52-week high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

