HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Richard Mimeau Sells 50,000 Shares

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Richard Mimeau sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total value of C$32,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at C$130,000.

Richard Mimeau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Richard Mimeau sold 50,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total value of C$40,000.00.

Shares of CVE:HPQ traded up C$0.09 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.78. 961,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,278. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.31 and a 12 month high of C$1.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$245.58 million and a PE ratio of -280.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.14.

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of quartz properties in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and production of silicon metals and porous silicon wafers. It holds a 100% interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

