HRT Financial LP Makes New $2.90 Million Investment in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUI. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,815,000 after acquiring an additional 24,386 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth $1,252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,627,000 after acquiring an additional 119,030 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at $133,836,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

NYSE:SUI opened at $179.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.89. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.73 and a twelve month high of $181.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.55.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.23%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.