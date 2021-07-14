HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 52,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,505,000 after purchasing an additional 948,514 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,382,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,186,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,755,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,563,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 40,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,373,000 after acquiring an additional 98,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.96 and a 1-year high of $54.37.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.093 dividend. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

