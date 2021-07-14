HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 127,495 Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 127,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Mattel by 84.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 474,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after buying an additional 216,973 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 11.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,912,000 after purchasing an additional 211,984 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mattel by 30.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,153,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Mattel by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.47.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

