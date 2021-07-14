HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 36,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,343,000 after buying an additional 347,063 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Arcosa by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,228,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,050,000 after purchasing an additional 336,059 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Arcosa by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,882,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,501,000 after purchasing an additional 57,099 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Arcosa by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,629,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,037,000 after purchasing an additional 44,398 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Arcosa by 792.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,087,000 after purchasing an additional 833,373 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

ACA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. G.Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Gabelli raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

NYSE:ACA opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $68.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.23. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.39.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $686,765.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,881.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $235,386.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,086.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,778 shares of company stock worth $1,532,051. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.