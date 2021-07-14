HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 480 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.94) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 457.42 ($5.98).

Shares of HSBA stock traded up GBX 2.65 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 414.85 ($5.42). The company had a trading volume of 6,306,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,742,070. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 436.50. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £84.74 billion and a PE ratio of 19.48.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

