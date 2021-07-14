Huadi International Group Co., Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 21st (NASDAQ:HUDI)

Huadi International Group’s (NASDAQ:HUDI) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 21st. Huadi International Group had issued 3,125,000 shares in its public offering on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. After the end of Huadi International Group’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

HUDI opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90. Huadi International Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Huadi International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Huadi International Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Huadi International Group Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes in the People's Republic of China. The company's products are used in the oil and gas transmission, chemistry engineering, food processing, medical devices, aeronautics and astronautics, boiler, irrigation works construction, electricity, automobile, naval architecture, paper mill, and mechanical industries.

