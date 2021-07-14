Hudson Global, Inc. (NYSE:HSON) CEO Acquires $27,810.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NYSE:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,810.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSON opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

