Hudson Global, Inc. (NYSE:HSON) CEO Acquires $27,810.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NYSE:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,810.00.
Shares of NYSE:HSON opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $19.90.
Hudson Global Company Profile
Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.