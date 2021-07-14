Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €30.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 38.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOSS. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €39.62 ($46.61).

ETR:BOSS traded up €0.55 ($0.65) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €49.80 ($58.59). 227,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of -16.40. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12-month high of €50.08 ($58.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €45.47.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

