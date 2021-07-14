Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €30.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2021

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 38.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOSS. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €39.62 ($46.61).

ETR:BOSS traded up €0.55 ($0.65) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €49.80 ($58.59). 227,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of -16.40. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12-month high of €50.08 ($58.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €45.47.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More: Death Cross

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.