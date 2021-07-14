Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 402,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,706 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $33,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 37.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:H opened at $77.28 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $92.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,666,656.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,619 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.54.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

