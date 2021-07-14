IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives $224.35 Average Target Price from Analysts

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $221.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on IAC shares. BTIG Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,013. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $179.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

