IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IBIBF. Desjardins boosted their price target on IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of IBI Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of IBI Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.75.

Get IBI Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IBIBF opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. IBI Group has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.37.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.