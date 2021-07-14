Ï„Bitcoin Price Reaches $12,168.84 (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 14th. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and $30,811.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $12,168.84 or 0.37129848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00042603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00116330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00153470 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,726.98 or 0.99857290 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.35 or 0.00943887 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

