ICE ROCK MINING (ROCK2) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $17,563.00

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 14th. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. ICE ROCK MINING has a market capitalization of $105,949.14 and $17,563.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICE ROCK MINING has traded down 32.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00117438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00153803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,800.30 or 1.00020787 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.10 or 0.00942556 BTC.

About ICE ROCK MINING

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICE ROCK MINING’s official message board is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . ICE ROCK MINING’s official website is icerockmining.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Trading

