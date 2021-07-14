IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Up 4.4%

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) shares were up 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.39. Approximately 20,787 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 211,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $637.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,613.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,107 shares of company stock valued at $189,664 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 33.5% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,466,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,957,000 after purchasing an additional 619,412 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,396,000 after acquiring an additional 407,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,406,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,063,000 after acquiring an additional 192,860 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 91.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 900,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after acquiring an additional 429,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

