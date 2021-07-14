IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 30.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $662.58 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.69 and a twelve month high of $669.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $582.78. The firm has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

