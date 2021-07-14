iExec RLC Market Capitalization Achieves $220.48 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 14th. One iExec RLC coin can currently be purchased for about $2.75 or 0.00008378 BTC on exchanges. iExec RLC has a market cap of $220.48 million and approximately $17.62 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00052120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $281.47 or 0.00856428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005328 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

