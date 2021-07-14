IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Shares Bought by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) by 453.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,205,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987,678 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 3.22% of IG Acquisition worth $11,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in IG Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGAC stock remained flat at $$9.78 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,217. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

