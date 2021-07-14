IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:IGMS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:IGMS) will announce earnings per share of ($1.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IGM Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.09) and the lowest is ($1.39). IGM Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 112.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($5.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.30) to ($4.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($6.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.97) to ($5.38). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IGM Biosciences.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $102,877.50.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $83.46 on Wednesday. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

