Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) shot up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.69. 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 10,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02.

Imperial Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPMLF)

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine covering an area of 23,369 hectares consisting of seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims; the Huckleberry copper mines covering an area of 23,241 hectares consisting of two mining leases and 44 mineral claims.

