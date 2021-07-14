Inari Medical, Inc. (NYSE:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill Sells 5,000 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NYSE:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $452,150.00.

NARI stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.82. 203,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,254. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.21 and a 52-week high of $127.42.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

