Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IBA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE:IBA opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. Industrias Bachoco has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a $0.4249 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. Industrias Bachoco’s payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 0.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 40.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Industrias Bachoco (IBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.