InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. InflaRx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.47. InflaRx has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $6.88.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx during the first quarter worth approximately $12,812,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx during the first quarter worth approximately $8,580,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in InflaRx during the first quarter worth approximately $3,900,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in InflaRx during the first quarter worth approximately $3,021,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx during the first quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

