INmune Bio, Inc. (NYSE:INMB) CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi Sells 30,000 Shares

INmune Bio, Inc. (NYSE:INMB) CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $602,100.00.

Shares of INMB stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,737. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

