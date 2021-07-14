Innealta Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Innealta Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,511 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for 4.5% of Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of EWZ stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,676,563. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $42.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.40.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

